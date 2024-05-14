Ghanaian Producer Ceedi3GH Live at Fête de la Musique in Belgium – Full Details HERE!

The artiste, a Music producer and sound engineer, Ceedi3GH, is scheduled to perform at this year’s Fète de la Musique in Belgium on Saturday, June 22, 2024.

Ghanaian musicians have been playing gigs in European countries in a bid to promote their music and one musician who has been consistent with that is Ceedi3GH.

The Fête de la Musique, also known in English as Music Day, Make Music Day or World Music Day, is an annual music celebration that takes place in June.

On the day, citizens and residents are urged to play music outside in their neighborhoods, public spaces, and parks.

Also, amateur and professional musicians are encouraged to perform in the streets at thousands of free concerts staged throughout the day.

Apart from performing at the music festival, Cecdi3GH who has recorded songs for musicians such as Akwaboah, Kwabena Kwabena,Tuface, Timaya, Kk Fosu, Ofori Amponsah, Tinny, Trigmatic, Samini amongst others, will take advantage to record with some artistes based in Belgium.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Ceedi3GH expressed his gratitude to Indigens Agency for inviting him over to Belgium.

“It is fulfilling when someone recognizes your hard work. A creative agency based in Chaleroi, Belgiumwants me to come and collaborate with their Belgium-based artists and others managed by the agency and I feel so overwhelmed by this.

“I will basically produce, compose, mix, and master the songs we are yet to do and I will also mentor and share my ideas with young up-and-coming musicians and producers by providing them with insight into music production and engineering”, he said.

He stated that it has been long since he hit the stage to perform but he promises to deliver.

ASBL Indigens Agency’s Belgium Artist Cultural Structure President Mr. Bon Giovanni Sebastianno will be hosting Ceedi3Gh throughout his one-month stay in Belgium.

