‘Eda Ho Pefee’ crooner, Philipa Baafi advocates for the Reviving of CDs and Pen Drive sales in Music – Full Details HERE!

In an era dominated by digital streaming services, Ghanaian gospel singer Philipa Baafi is championing a return to physical media formats such as CDs and pen drives.

The renowned singer believes CDs and pen drives ought to be brought back to help in the marketing of music as well as break even and probably make some good returns on investments.

Though she is all for music streaming, Philipa believes Ghana’s music industry made a rushed shift into the digital space and did not fully capitalise on the potential of hard copy sales.

Listen to Eda Ho Pefee by Philipa Baafi:

According to her, both systems should be operated alongside each other because it will offer stakeholders a tangible means to monetise their products.

In a conversation with Graphic Showbiz on Monday, May 13, 2024, the gospel music diva who recently released the video of her new single dubbed ‘Eda Ho Pefee’ averred that the advent of digital stores and major streaming platforms caused dwindling sales leading to a significant shift in the industry.

“Actually, I believe in streaming as well as in CDs and pen drives. You see, we are there, but not really there yet because if you compare the Western countries to us, we are not there yet. We have so many people who even don’t know anything about social media in Ghana”, she said.

Philipa Baafi went on to emphasise on the financial challenges faced by musicians, citing the high cost associated with recording, producing music videos and promoting their work.

“With studio time costing around GHc6,000 per song, music video production averaging GHc50,000 and GHc100,000 to promote it very well using a blend of social media and traditional media, we need alternative revenue streams to sustain our careers effectively and the reintroduction of sales of music via pen drives and CDs is the best bet. And how are you going to get all this money if you are not selling?”, she questioned.

According to her, contrary to the misconception that there’s no longer a market for CDs and pen drives, there was still demand for hard copies of music among consumers, particularly in settings such as churches, and cars among others where digital access may be limited.

“Those who may think I am old school because of what I am saying may be wrong. I have my songs on digital platforms but if I go to the churches now and I have my CDs and pen drives with me, I will sell them. People need to play them in their cars on their way to work in the morning etc. So to me, it is feasible.

“Consumers are still out there. They buy CDs and we shouldn’t only spend time to promote and sell music on digital stores”, she added.

