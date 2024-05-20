Empress Afi shares sassy visuals for her Afro-Dancehall banger ‘Pull up on Me’ featuring Vintage Papi – Watch HERE!

Following her Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2024 nomination, Empress Afi drops a sassy video for her reigning tune, ‘Pull up on Me’ featuring Vintage Papi.

1230 Works brings the singer’s seductive looks and gaze to viewers in a series of head-turning shots that are pure eye candy.

The nighttime vibe of the video flawlessly realizes Empress Afi’s lyrics, setting the stage for her and Vintage Papi to captivate.

Every scene is fresh and enchanting. From the tranquil confines of the bedroom to the vibrant bustle of the diner front, a symphony of colors springs to life to captivate the most passive onlooker.

Last year, Empress Afi was buzzing and ‘Pull up on Me’ keeps her catchy style in the public milieu.

This enticing Dancehall cut, produced by TubhaniMuzik, packs the sensual feel of her previous bangers and has been on rotation on radio and playlists since March.

Empress Afi shares sassy visuals for her Afro-Dancehall banger ‘Pull up on Me’ featuring Vintage Papi. Photo Credit: Empress Afi

It is a bold celebration of intimacy you don’t want to miss. On July 6, Empress Afi will be heading into the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2024 with a nomination.

She will contest for the “Best Music Act GH/USA Female” award, making her new video release a subtle reminder of her quality. The voting channels are officially open. To vote for Empress Afi, visit here: https://ghentawards.com/vote/

Maureen Efua Miezah, professionally known as Empress Afi, is an Afro-Dancehall singer-songwriter and performer whose vibrant music embodies her love for dance.

The Queens-born Ghanaian star, who co-founded SOB Dancers in 2013, had long shared the stage with some of the industry’s finest–Bisa Kdei, Jay Ghartey, Keche, Stonebwoy–before her bold step into music in 2017.

She debuted with ‘Tonight’ in 2019 and has since been a sought-after Dancehall diva known for tracks like ‘Big Lova’ and ‘Nah Stop.’

Watch Pull Up On Me visuals:

Instagram: iamempressafi Twitter/X: @IamAfiOfficial Facebook: Empress Afi

