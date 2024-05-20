Quick Action Highlights the Complexity of Okomfo Kwadee’s Troubling Situation

Ghanaian music producer Joseph Appiah Keys, known as Quick Action, has weighed in on the recent public concern surrounding the well-being of respected musician Okomfo Kwadee.

Amidst growing social media alarm over videos showing Kwadee in a troubling state, Quick Action emphasized that the musician’s circumstances are a private family matter, suggesting that public involvement may not be advisable.

The latest footage of Kwadee, depicting his deteriorated physical appearance and erratic behavior, has sparked widespread anxiety about his health and mental state. Addressing these concerns, Quick Action noted the delicate nature of the situation.

“I’ve seen the video, but it is a family issue and I can’t meddle in it,” Quick Action stated. “He listens to me very well, but no matter how much you love someone, you cannot take medicine for them, and there is a limit to how much you can intervene.”

He continued, “I’ve been calling him, but the number I have is switched off. God is involved; my wife and I pray for him. I still say it is a family matter. I’ve been recording him since the issue started.

I even negotiated for him to perform at RTP Awards, and there were misunderstandings about money, but it’s a family issue. Anytime you try to help, things don’t go as planned.”

Current State Of Okomfo Kwadee Now. so sad🥹🥹🥹



Hmm! pic.twitter.com/6c2EAynpg1 — Highest valency wiry LJ🇬🇭🐐 (@ValencyWiry) May 15, 2024

Despite the surge of online dialogue advocating for communal support for Kwadee, his family appears hesitant to take action, leaving his plight unresolved.

Quick Action’s comments shed light on the complexities of the situation, highlighting the challenges of addressing personal issues that intertwine deeply with family dynamics.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic