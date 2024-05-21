Ghanaian Urban Gospel Sensation Scott Evans Releases Uplifting Single “Call”

Leading the charge in the Ghanaian urban gospel scene, Scott Evans unveils his latest banger, “Call,” a dynamic and danceable tune that serves as a powerful reminder to rely on Jesus through all the changing scenes of life.

With “Call,” Scott Evans delivers a captivating blend of infectious beats, catchy melodies, and soul-stirring lyrics that are sure to resonate with listeners of all backgrounds.

The song’s uplifting message serves as a beacon of hope in uncertain times, encouraging listeners to turn to Jesus as their anchor amidst life’s storms.

Scott Evans’ signature style shines through in “Call,” as he effortlessly fuses elements of urban gospel with contemporary sounds such as Amapiano, creating a fresh and vibrant musical experience that is both engaging and inspiring. The infectious energy of the track is matched only by its powerful message of faith and resilience.

“Call” is more than just a song; it’s a testament to Scott Evans’ unwavering commitment to spreading the gospel through music.

With its infectious rhythm and biblical lyrics, “Call” is poised to become a staple in the playlists of gospel music lovers and Gen z’s everywhere.

Inspired by Jeremiah 33:3 which says, “Call to me and I will answer you and tell you great and unsearchable things you do not know…” and Romans 10:13, “For everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved”, the song is entrenched in revelational knowledge of the omnipotency of God to supply all your needs.

The release of “Call” comes hot on the heels of Scott Evans’ previous hit single, Holy Father, further solidifying his reputation as one of the foremost talents in the Ghanaian urban gospel scene.

As he continues to captivate audiences with his unique sound and heartfelt lyrics, Scott Evans is poised to make an even bigger impact on the world of gospel music as evidenced by his recent Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) nominations in the Best Gospel Artiste, Best Gospel Song and Best Music Video categories.

“Call” is now available on all major streaming platforms. Don’t miss out on this uplifting and inspiring anthem.

About Scott Evans:

Scott Evans is a trailblazing artist in the Ghanaian urban gospel scene, known for his dynamic sound and heartfelt lyrics entrenched in Gospel Amapiano.

With a string of successful releases under his belt including 100 percent, Mapeke, Best Side, Holy Father, among others, Scott Evans continues to make waves in the music industry, inspiring audiences with his uplifting message of faith and hope.

