KobbySalm and Kofi Karikari Deliver Eyecandy Visuals for Latest Hit Single; Never Forget

KobbySalm and Kofi Karikari Deliver Eyecandy Visuals for Latest Hit Single; Never Forget. Photo Credit: REX

Ghanaian gospel sensation KobbySalm has once again captivated audiences with the release of his latest music video, “Never Forget,” in collaboration with Kofi Karikari.

This soul-stirring collaboration combines powerful vocals, heartfelt lyrics, and stunning visuals to deliver a message of gratitude and faith.

The music video, directed by renowned filmmaker Rex, takes viewers on a cinematic journey through scenes of nature’s beauty, urban landscapes, and intimate moments of reflection.

Set against the backdrop of KobbySalm’s rap verse and Kofi Karikari’s emotive delivery, the visuals seamlessly complement the song’s message of remembering and celebrating God’s faithfulness.

“Never Forget” is more than just a song; it’s a heartfelt expression of gratitude for the blessings and victories that have been experienced along life’s journey.

Through poignant lyrics and melodies, KobbySalm and Kofi Karikari remind listeners of the importance of acknowledging God’s faithfulness, even in the face of challenges and uncertainties.

