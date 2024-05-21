fbpx
Nanky’s ‘Confusion’ is in the spotlight after Medikal verse on it sparks fire

Nanky's song "Confusion" which featured Medikal has seen a resurgence in popularity online.

Nanky's 'Confusion' is in the spotlight after Medikal verse on it sparks fire. Photo Credit: Nanky

Medikal has found a wave of support from fellow Ghanaian musicians and fans in the wake of his recent social media posts hinting at challenging times.

Fans have flooded his channels with messages urging him to “stay strong” and “take it easy.”

Adding to these sentiments, Nanky‘s song “Confusion” which featured Medikal has seen a resurgence in popularity online.

Listeners are connecting with Medikal’s verse, finding his lyrics relatable to his current situation.

Nanky himself reached out to Medikal on Instagram, offering words of encouragement and urging him to stay strong.

Meanwhile, Nanky is riding high on the success of his recently released Afrobeat jam titled “Duro,” dedicated to celebrating the beauty of women in all its forms.

Watch Duro by Nanky

2024 Week 20 Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown