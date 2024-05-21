fbpx
Nanky’s ‘Confusion’ is in the spotlight after Medikal verse on it sparks fire

Nanky's song "Confusion" which featured Medikal has seen a resurgence in popularity online.

Nanky's 'Confusion' is in the spotlight after Medikal verse on it sparks fire. Photo Credit: Nanky

Medikal has received lots of encouragement from fellow musicians and fans after his recent tough times.

Fans have flooded his social media with messages telling him to “stay strong” and “take it easy” with the challenge he finds himself in.

In the midst of this, Nanky‘s song “Confusion,” featuring Medikal, has become more popular online with one particular verse taking the shine.

People are drawing the lines from Medikal’s verse in the song to his present situation because they feel like he’s talking about what he’s going through.

Nanky himself sent a message to Medikal on Instagram, telling him to keep his head up and stay strong.

Meanwhile, Nanky is enjoying the success of his new song “Duro,” which celebrates women in all their beauty.

