Sarkodie Sets the Record Straight on Latest ‘Brag’ Single Controversy

Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, has responded to speculations that he degraded Nigerian music icons Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, and Asake in his latest hip-hop track, “Brag.”

The ‘Otan’ hitmaker, while speaking in an interview with VoxAfrica, explained his goals, saying that his songs weren’t meant to look down on these musicians.

In his song, “Brag,” Sarkodie asserted that he had already earned his own reputation in the rap world and was on top his game before Wizkid and Davido rose to fame.

He proceeded to claim that he’s on par with Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole not any other African artiste

However, in his interview with VoxAfrica, the multiple award-winning rapper made known that his lyrics were just a story telling and references of how far he has been in the industry.

He further divulged that he would never “jab” these artistes because they are not rappers. According to Sarkodie, although the speculations are not true, he likes the trend and energy because it is “great PR”.

“I don’t understand what is going on but I just love it. It is great PR, you cannot even pay for this. I am just talking to rappers about how long I have been there. It is just references of how long I have been there, it’s not throwing jabs at anybody.

“These are amazing and incredible artistes…to be very honest, I wouldn’t like to even clear this because I like the energy that is going on, it’s not true but I’m loving it,” he said.

