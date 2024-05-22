FBS and Siifa hand Afronitaaa a running start in music with incoming single ‘Odogwu’ – Full Details HERE!

It’s official! McNell Musik Record Label is ready to unleash FBS’ debut single on the label ‘Odogwu’ featuring label mate, Siifa and Ghanaian dancer and choreographer, Afronitaaa.

The surprise collaboration was teased by the popular dancer in April and has since kept fans on edge.

FBS has announced its upcoming single titled ‘Odogwu’ featuring Siifa and Afronitaaa. The anticipated hit will make its way to major streaming platforms in a couple of days and is dubbed the “next big thing” from the group who made waves with Mr Drew on their 2022 smash single ‘Jo (Dance).’

Like anything FBS, ‘Odogwu’ will be another song to command the dance floor. Add Siifa’s catchy vocals and a musical verse from Afronitaaa and you have the ultimate party anthem! So much so that FBS are confident this will be the song to set new standards and break boundaries.

FBS and Siifa hand Afronitaaa a running start in music with incoming single ‘Odogwu’. Photo Credit: FBS

“We can’t wait for everyone to hear ‘Odogwu,’” FBS shared with the press. “Everything about this song is j3 and we advise you to get your dancing shoes ready! Working with Afronitaaa was exciting.

As you can imagine, plenty of killer dance moves and ideas were shared during our studio session, but we were not expecting her to sound this good. She is a natural.”

According to an interview granted Afronitaaa in April, ‘Odogwu’ has been in the works since October 2023. “It’s not out yet. I just recorded a song with FBS in October last year. It should be out very soon.

Trying to convince me was very difficult, they really tried because we kept having meetings upon meetings and I’m like no I am not a musician and I can’t do this.

They were like let’s just go to the studio and try and do something. I put something together, they looked at it and asked me to do it this way and I went to sing…it came out nice.”

‘Odogwu’ was made possible by McNell Musik Record Label. The song will be the first release from FBS and Nigerian artist, Siifa on the label after signing.

It is poised to pave the way for much bigger hits in the long run, putting the names of the two acts on the lips of music lovers this year. Get ready to be amazed!

