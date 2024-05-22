fbpx
Get Ready to Dance with D-Black and Criss Waddle’s New Amapiano Track; Too Much Too Hot

This song is indeed 'Too Much Too Hot'!

Get Ready to Dance with D-Black and Criss Waddle's New Amapiano Track; Too Much Too Hot. Photo Credit: BAM

Ghanaian rap stars D-Black and Criss Waddle repping Accra & Tema respectively give us a banger for the dancefloors on this one they call ‘Too Much Too Hot’.

Listen to ‘Too Much Too Hot’:

The Amapiano rap record produced by Tamale native ‘Flames On Da Beat’ is one to get you on your feet soon as it bursts through your speakers.

This interesting fusion of rap and amapiano has gradually become popular since 2021’s award winning ‘Enjoyment Minister’ by D-Black, Stonebwoy & Quamina MP birthed the genesis of this music fusion. 

