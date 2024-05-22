Joe Mettle hits Accra Sports Stadium for Praise Reloaded on June 30 – Full Details HERE!

Joe Mettle Ministries is excited to announce the return of its annual Praise Reloaded praise and worship concert.

Slated for Sunday, June 30, 2024, this twelfth edition promises to be bigger and better than ever. For the first time in its history, Praise Reloaded will be completely free to the public and will be hosted at the iconic Accra Sports Stadium.

Over the past eleven years, Praise Reloaded has brought together thousands of believers for an evening of undeterred praise and worship.

This year, Joe Mettle Ministries is breaking barriers by removing ticket fees and moving to a bigger venue, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to experience this highly anticipated evening of worship and encounter the transformative power of the Holy Spirit.

“We are thrilled to unveil a new chapter in the history of Praise Reloaded with our first-ever unticketed event,” said Joe Mettle, renowned gospel artist and founder of Joe Mettle Ministries.

“By removing the barrier of ticketing, we are opening our doors wider than ever before, welcoming all to join us for an extraordinary night of worship and praise.”

This year’s Praise Reloaded, themed “The Holy Spirit Encounter,” will feature an all-star lineup of gospel ministers, including: MOG, Ohemaa Mercy, Pastor Isaiah, Nathaniel Bassey, Sunmisola Agbebi, Kofi Peprah, Luigi, Enuonyam, Team Eternity Ghana, Jumbo Aniebiet.

“Praise Reloaded has always been a celebration of our faith in God, and this year’s event promises to be our most powerful yet,” said Ms. Kafui Dake, Communications Lead at Reverb Studios.

“We are honoured to welcome such an incredible lineup of gospel ministers to join us in lifting up the name of Jesus and encountering the presence of the Holy Spirit.”

Praise Reloaded will take place on Sunday, June 30, 2024, at the Accra Sports Stadium. Doors will open at 1 pm, with the event beginning promptly at 3 pm. Admission is free, and all are welcome to attend.

For more information about Praise Reloaded and to stay updated on event news and announcements, visit joemettlemusic.com or follow Joe Mettle Ministries on social media.

About Joe Mettle Ministries:

Joe Mettle Ministries is dedicated to spreading the message of hope, love, and faith through music and ministry. Founded by award-winning gospel artist Joe Mettle, the ministry aims to inspire and uplift believers through concerts, worship events, and charitable initiatives.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic