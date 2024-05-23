fbpx
Ras Kuuku Presents: “ROAD of EVIL” – A Powerful New Album Challenging the Status Quo

"ROAD of Evil" is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Ras Kuuku Presents: "ROAD of EVIL" - A Powerful New Album Challenging the Status Quo
Ras Kuuku Presents: "ROAD of EVIL" - A Powerful New Album Challenging the Status Quo. Photo Credit: PUOM

PUOM Music is proud to announce the release of “ROAD of EVIL,” the highly anticipated new album by Ghanaian reggae and dancehall sensation Ras Kuuku.

This album is a profound exploration of social and personal themes, blending Ras Kuuku’s signature lyrical prowess with dynamic production. Listen to Road of Evil HERE.

Album Highlights:

  1. ROAD OF EVIL – Produced by BozyBeat, Mixed by Caskeysonit
  2. KROM featuring Kwesi Amewuga – Produced by Caskeysonit
  3. YEN TE ASE3 – Produced by BozyBeat
  4. OTAN NNI EDURO – Produced by BozyBeat
  5. ME YE REGGAE – Produced by Caskeysonit
  6. EDA MU – Produced by BozyBeat
  7. GYAL – Produced by BozyBeat
  8. FINAL – Produced by BozyBeat
  9. ME NKO FIE – Produced by BozyBeat
  10. ROAD OF EVIL Acoustic

“ROAD of Evil” is a testament to Ras Kuuku’s versatility and commitment to addressing critical issues through music. The album features a mix of hard-hitting tracks and soulful melodies, each produced by the talented BozyBeat and Caskeysonit.

From the electrifying title track “ROAD OF EVIL” to the reflective “ME YE REGGAE,” Ras Kuuku’s powerful vocals and poignant lyrics shine throughout the album.

Collaborating with renowned artist Kwesi Amewuga on “KROM,” Ras Kuuku brings a fresh perspective to contemporary African music, blending traditional sounds with modern beats.

The acoustic version of “ROAD OF EVIL” offers a stripped-down, raw rendition of the title track, highlighting Ras Kuuku’s emotive vocal delivery and the song’s potent message.

“Creating this album was a journey of reflection and expression,” says Ras Kuuku. “Each track represents a different aspect of our society and personal experiences. I hope listeners can connect with the messages and find both inspiration and solace in the music.”

“ROAD of Evil” is now available on all major streaming platforms. Listen to Road of Evil HERE.

About Ras Kuuku:

Ras Kuuku is a celebrated Ghanaian reggae and dancehall artist known for his powerful voice and socially conscious lyrics. He has earned a reputation for his dynamic performances and has a loyal fan base both in Ghana and internationally.

About PUOM Music:

PUOM Music is a leading music label dedicated to promoting authentic African music and supporting talented artists in bringing their music to a global audience.

