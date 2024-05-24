D-Black settles score with Medikal over Fella cigar smoking brouhaha; Out with latest ‘No Smoke’ single – Listen HERE!

In a heartening turn of events, Ghanaian musicians Medikal and D Black have resolved their differences after a misunderstanding involving a video that featured D Black lighting a cigar for Medikal’s ex-wife, Fella Makafui.

During an interview on Star FM’s Starr Chat with Bola Ray, D Black opened up about the situation, expressing his wish that Medikal had reached out to him privately instead of airing his grievances on social media.

He clarified that he had no ill intentions and was unaware of Medikal and Fella Makafui’s divorce at the time of the incident.

Recalling the event, D Black explained that Fella Makafui, accompanied by about 20 people, attended a cigar party at his club. She requested him to light her cigar, which he did, and she left shortly thereafter.

Medikal, reflecting on the video, admitted it played a role in his decision to publicly announce his divorce. He wanted to address the inevitable questions about Fella’s whereabouts proactively.

He acknowledged that his reaction on social media was impulsive and driven by emotions.

In a touching moment, the two artists apologized to each other and embraced, putting their disagreement behind them.

They also shared a moment of laughter, reminiscing about the playful jabs they exchanged in their songs during the tense period.

Host Bola Ray commended their reconciliation, urging them to maintain harmony and continue fostering unity in the Ghanaian music industry.

This resolution not only mends the personal rift between Medikal and D Black but also sends a positive message about the power of communication and forgiveness within the vibrant Ghanaian music scene.

D-Black x Fella Makafui doing puff puff pass in the Club😃😃😃😃 pic.twitter.com/qcUxyH7X2X April 24, 2024

