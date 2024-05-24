Stonebwoy’s Children Surprise Him with Heartwarming Celebration After Final GIMPA Exams

Social media is abuzz with an adorable video of Ghanaian reggae/dancehall artist Stonebwoy receiving a warm welcome from his children after completing his final exams at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

In the now-viral video, Stonebwoy’s kids, Jidula and Janam, are seen preparing decorations to greet their father upon his return home. The heartwarming gesture has captured the attention of many online, showcasing the strong bond between Stonebwoy and his children.

The video highlights a tender family moment as the children excitedly await their father’s arrival, their faces lighting up with joy as he walks through the door. The scene has resonated deeply with fans, emphasizing the importance of family and support.

Reports indicate that Stonebwoy pursued a Master’s Degree in Public Administration at GIMPA, marking another significant achievement in his multifaceted career.

This celebration not only underscores his academic dedication but also highlights the love and encouragement he receives from his family.

