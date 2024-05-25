Exciting Giveaway in Celebration of Kobbysalm’s Latest Music Video ‘Never Forget’ Featuring Kofi Karikari

In celebration of the release of his latest music video, ‘Never Forget’ featuring Kofi Karikari, renowned Ghanaian gospel artist Kobbysalm is thrilled to announce a unique and engaging giveaway contest.

Fans and followers are invited to participate in this fun challenge with the opportunity to win an enticing prize.

PLAY THE GAME FOR A GIFT

As part of this special promotion, participants are tasked with forming a meaningful sentence using all the letters of the alphabet (A to Z), with each letter starting a new line.

This challenge is not only a test of creativity but also a way to engage with the vibrant Kobbysalm fan community. The first participant to successfully complete the challenge without any interruption from another account will be declared the winner.

The lucky winner will receive a generous prize of a thousand Ghanaian Cedis (GH₵1,000) along with a delightful package from Purple Confectioner, a well-known local confectionery brand.

This giveaway is a gesture of appreciation from Kobbysalm to his loyal fans and a celebration of the collaborative effort behind ‘Never Forget.’

How to Participate

Subcribe to Kobbysalm’s YouTube Channel [https://www.youtube.com/@KobbySalm] Leave a like on the ’Never Forget’ music video [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ou7Jjhx0yFQ] Comment your alphabetical sentence on the post. Ensure no other comments interrupt your entry.

Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to showcase your creativity and win fantastic prizes. Join the ‘Never Forget’ celebration and connect with fellow fans in a memorable way. Visit Kobbysalm’s social media pages for more details and to participate in the giveaway.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic