Celebrate 25 years of Telecel Ghana Music Awards in style on Saturday June 1st

Celebrate 25 years of Telecel Ghana Music Awards in style on Saturday June 1st. Photo Credit: Charterhouse

The 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards will climax on 1st June, 2024 with an amazing musical show and awards presentation to deserving artistes, preceded by the glam of red carpet.

This year’s edition will not only celebrate the 25 year milestone, but also pay tribute to the people, culture, and music of Ghana.

The event promises to be the most memorable yet, with performances from some of the most sort after artists on the continent, including Stonebwoy, Kuami Eugene, King Promise, Mr. Drew, Nacee, Amerado, King Paluta, Efya, Amaarae, and Team Eternity.

The most anticipated moment of the night is the announcement of the coveted Artiste of the Year award.

Thirty (30) categories will be awarded throughout the evening, honoring artistes of various genres, collaborative works, and individual achievements.

Join the celebration, the glitz and glamor, the unforgettable performances and the crowning moments on Saturday, 1st of June at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre, at 7pm.

Tickets are available at Charterhouse Office for GhC500 Premium and GhC700 VIP. Or simply dial *713*33*25#.

