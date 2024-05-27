Mark your calendars for May 31st, because that’s when Wiyaala kicks off her eleven-week tune typhoon, releasing a new single every Friday until August 9th, 2024.

Now, we couldn’t resist a little sleuthing. Was this a clever ruse to snag the spotlight? “No way,” says Wiyaala’s manager, John Sherren, with a chuckle.

“We’re just clearing the decks in Wiyaala’s song vault before her third studio album drops in the second half of the year—assuming we can get all our ducks in a row,” quips the ex-stockbroker.

Ghana’s Wiyaala To Unleash Eleven Singles In Eleven Weeks. Photo Credit: Wiyaala/IG

And get this: nestled among the new nuggets of sound is a spicy reimagining of her ever-popular banger “Rock My Body,” dubbed the “Binary Remix,” set to sizzle speakers on June 21st.

The award winning “Lioness of Africa” has had a whirlwind year, marked by her 2023 European tour and performances for notable figures including Kamala Harris, the Vice President of the USA, and the Presidents of Ghana and Italy.

Wiyaala has also graced the stage at the Africa Games in Accra and invested in her artistic legacy by establishing the Lioness Kingdom in Funsi. This creative oasis spans two hectares and boasts 16 guest rooms, a restaurant, a recording studio, and two stages, one of which is the Wiyaala Arts Centre.

Wiyaala’s dynamic presence extends beyond the African continent, as she has recently been sighted in the UK en route to Slovenia where she will kick off a summer season of European performances.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of her upcoming tour dates. Stay tuned for more updates on this powerhouse artist’s journey.

