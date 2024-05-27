fbpx
Top Stories

Quamina MP and Kofi Mole drop latest highly-anticipated joint EP “Toopeezy” – Full Details HERE!

“Toopeezy” is available on all digital streaming platforms globally.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 7 hours ago
1 minute read
Quamina MP and Kofi Mole drop highly-anticipated joint EP “Toopeezy” - Listen HERE!
Quamina MP and Kofi Mole drop highly-anticipated joint EP “Toopeezy”. Photo Credit: Kofi Mole/Quamina MP/X

Ghanaian music fans have been eagerly awaiting the latest collaboration between two of the country’s most prolific talents, Quamina MP and Kofi Mole.

Building on their previous successful collaborations, the dynamic duo has released their much-anticipated joint EP titled “Toopeezy”. “Toopeezy” is available on all digital streaming platforms globally.

Featuring six tracks that showcase their unique styles and undeniable chemistry, this EP is set to take the music scene by storm.

Related Articles

The lead single, ‘Woto Wei,’ sets the tone for the EP with its infectious beat and catchy lyrics.

From there, listeners are taken on a musical journey through tracks like ‘Tony Montana,’ where Quamina MP and Kofi Mole rap about the hustle and determination to succeed and ‘Great,’ which exudes confidence and self-assurance.

One of the standout tracks on the EP is ‘Lit,’ featuring Kweku Smoke, which is sure to be a club banger with its upbeat tempo and party-ready vibe. Throughout the EP, Quamina MP and Kofi Mole showcase their lyrical prowess and ability to craft hit songs that resonate with listeners.

The title of the EP, “Toopeezy” is a nod to the duo’s effortless talent and the ease with which they create music. It also reflects their shared mission to hustle hard and achieve success, regardless of the obstacles they may face.

With their infectious energy and undeniable talent, Quamina MP and Kofi Mole are set to take the music world by storm with “Toopeezy”.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 7 hours ago
1 minute read
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Can Ghanaian artistes fill the O2 Arena? Bullgod, Arnold & Kwesi Arthur share dissenting views!

Can Ghanaian artistes fill the O2 Arena? Bullgod, Arnold & Kwesi Arthur share dissenting views!

6th December 2021
Empress Gifty takes 'Odi Yompo' global; heads to the Overflow Concert, USA after S.A tour

Empress Gifty takes ‘Odi Yompo’ global; heads to the Overflow Concert, USA after S.A tour

4th June 2021
If a Rastaman won't touch his dreadlocks; I too can't record a secular act - KODA

If a Rastaman won’t touch his dreadlocks; I too can’t record a secular act – KODA

14th April 2021
Bless of “Cho Cho Mu Cho” fame rebrands to KAYBLEZ, drops new single “Fire” under new management

Bless of “Cho Cho Mu Cho” fame rebrands to KAYBLEZ, drops new single “Fire” under new management

27th November 2021

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

2024 Week 21 Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown