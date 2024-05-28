Empress Gifty Launches Her Culinary Journey with “U Cook” on UTV – More HERE!

Ghanaian gospel sensation Gifty Adorye, popularly known as Empress Gifty, has officially launched her much-anticipated cooking show, “U Cook,” on United Television (UTV) on May 27, 2024.

The launch event, which was a blend of culinary and musical delight, saw Empress Gifty performing some of her hit songs, captivating the audience before introducing her new cooking venture.

The show promises to be an exciting addition to UTV’s lineup, although the broadcast schedule is yet to be announced.

The event was graced by notable figures from the Despite Media Group, including General Manager Kennedy Osei and Managing Director Fadda Dickson, who came out to support the gospel star in her new endeavor.

Also in attendance was Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha, founder of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, who joined in the celebration of the launch.

A video shared by blogger Ghhyper on Instagram offered a sneak peek into the vibrant kitchen setup, complete with an array of food items, juices, plates, bowls, and other kitchenware, confirming the buzz about Empress Gifty’s new cooking show.

With “U Cook,” Empress Gifty is set to bring her flair and passion for cooking to the screens, blending her musical talents with culinary arts.

Fans and viewers can look forward to a show that not only showcases delicious recipes but also integrates the uplifting spirit of her gospel music.

This new venture substantiates the recent speculations and adds a fresh, entertaining twist to her illustrious career.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic