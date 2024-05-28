Experience Akesse Brempong Live: UK Tour Dates & Venues Unveiled – Full Details HERE!

Renowned Ghanaian gospel artist, Akesse Brempong, is set to bring his electrifying worship experience to the United Kingdom this summer.

The tour, powered by Southpaw, promises to be a spiritually uplifting series of events, showcasing Brempong’s exceptional talent and deep passion for gospel music.

Kicking off on May 26, 2024, at The Pavilion in Reading, Brempong’s tour will make stops at some of the UK’s most vibrant worship centers. Fans can expect soul-stirring performances featuring his unique blend of contemporary gospel, Reggae and Afrobeat rhythms.

Tour Dates and Venues:

May 31, 2024: Dominion Centre, Wood Green

June 2, 2024: A/G Miracle Temple, Milton Keynes

June 7, 2024: WOLVES PIWC, Wolverhampton

June 9, 2024: Trinity Baptist, West Norwood

June 9, 2024: Praise Gate, Croydon (Evening Service)⁠

Akesse Brempong’s tour is a must-see for gospel music enthusiasts within the UK. Each venue promises an intimate setting where attendees can connect with the artist and experience the transformative power of God routed through his music.

Known for his hit songs such as “Crazy Love” and “God Is Working,” as well as his latest “Awakening: Alpha Editon” album, Akesse Brempong’s concerts are more than just performances—they are powerful worship experiences.

With his dynamic stage presence and heartfelt lyrics, Akesse Brempong has carved out a niche in the gospel music scene, not just in Ghana but across the globe. His UK tour is expected to draw large crowds, eager to witness his live ministry.

Come as you are and come with an expectation! Catch the “Lion”, as he is affectionately called, in his element as he roars out the praises of our Lord and King at a venue closest to you among the above listed ones!

Don’t miss this opportunity to witness one of gospel music’s brightest stars live in concert. Join Akesse Brempong for an unforgettable worship experience this summer!

