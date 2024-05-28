FBS, Siifa and Afronitaaa keep the good times rolling in new dance banger ‘Odogwu’

After putting fans on edge with the announcement of a surprise collaboration, FBS have finally unleashed their highly anticipated dance anthem featuring Siifa and Ghanaian dancer and choreographer, Afronitaaa and the vibe is unmatched!

As promised, ‘Odogwu’ arrives flush with wholesome vibes tailor-made for the dancefloor. Its pulsating beats electrify and are guaranteed to be the life of any party it comes on under.

They will have your body moving mystically long before FBS, Siifa and Afronitaaa get the feel going.

FBS and Siifa are a joy to listen to like the vibrant production on offer. They fill ears with fun lines, ad-libs and a sweet feeling that is hard to shake off. Likewise, Afronitaaa charms on her music debut, effortlessly embodying the flair of ‘Odogwu,’ which is Igbo for “a man of charisma and prowess.”

‘Odogwu’ is the debut single from Ghanaian duo, FBS and Nigerian singer, Siifa under their new imprint, McNell Musik Record Label. It also marks Afronitaaa’s first attempt into music, a step fans will be excited about following her shock departure from dance outfit, DWP.

Nonetheless, the new song, which was recorded in October of last year, is finally ready to inspire a flurry of dance challenges.

