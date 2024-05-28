Shatta Wale Eyes Presidential Ambition: “If Ghanaians Support Me, I’ll Quit Music to Run for Office” – Full Details HERE!

Award-winning Ghanaian Dancehall artist Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., has revealed his aspirations to transition from music to politics.

The “On God” hitmaker shared his intention to run for the presidency in a recent interview with blogger Shadrack Crabe, expressing a deep desire to tackle the socio-economic issues plaguing the country.

Shatta Wale stated that his decision to consider a political career stems from a genuine desire to effect positive change in Ghana. He emphasized the importance of leveraging his popularity and influence to unite the nation and address pressing concerns.

“If Ghanaians Encourage And Support Me, I’ll Quit Music, And Run For President in the near future”



“My dream has always been to help solve the major issues affecting my fellow citizens and the nation as a whole,” Shatta Wale explained.

He further revealed that his father had advised him to venture into politics, recognizing the potential impact of his leadership, given his success with the Shatta Movement, Africa’s largest fanbase.

He appealed to Ghanaians to look beyond the negative perceptions associated with his personality and support his presidential bid.

“Ghana needs a president like me… If Ghanaians start to encourage and support me, I will leave music and contest in the next four years’ election,” he stated confidently.

Despite lacking the formal academic qualifications typically required for the presidency, Shatta Wale assured that he would enlist the expertise of intellectuals to manage the country’s daily affairs while serving as head of state.

He voiced his concern over Ghana’s current condition, lamenting that Ghanaians are living in an “estate and not a country,” and highlighting recent instances of inequality and rights infringements.

Shatta Wale’s potential shift from music to politics aligns with his longstanding commitment to youth empowerment and economic reforms.

His outspoken advocacy for social issues and his willingness to use his platform for positive change have endeared him to many, making his political ambition a natural extension of his efforts to uplift the underprivileged.

As he continues to garner support, Shatta Wale’s journey from dancehall superstar to potential political leader underscores his dedication to transforming Ghana for the better.

