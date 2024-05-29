Diana Hamilton leads latest line up of performers for Ghana Music Awards-USA 2024

The excitement for the 2024 Ghana Music Awards USA is reaching fever pitch with the announcement of the latest lineup of performers.

Scheduled to take place at the Grand Resort Hotel, New Jersey, the 5th GMA-USA will serve an unforgettable night of Ghanaian music celebration.

Leading the list of performers are the iconic Tagoe Sisters, whose harmonious melodies have resonated with audiences for decades.

Line-Up Of Ghana Music Awards USA 2024 Performers

Joining them is Diana Hamilton, renowned for her powerful gospel songs, and Rosey, a promising gospel artiste who will leave the audience wanting more.

With a blend of talent that spans genres and generations, the Ghana Music Award USA is set to deliver an evening of entertainment while awarding deserving Ghanaian musicians for their works in the year under review.

Tickets for the Ghana Music Awards USA are now available. For ticket information, please contact +1 (609) 251-0178 or 571 287 9071.

