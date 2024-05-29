fbpx
King Paluta Steals The Night At Amakye Dede’s Celebration In London

King Paluta for New Artiste of the Year hands down?!

King Paluta Steals The Night At Amakye Dede’s Celebration In London
King Paluta Steals The Night At Amakye Dede’s Celebration In London. Photo Credit: King Paluta/IG

The man of the moment; King Paluta had a magnificent performance at the just ended Amakye Dede’s celebration inside the Dominion Center in the United Kingdom – London.

The event which took place on Sunday the 26th day of May, 2024 with over 2,000 music patrons inside the Dominion Center in London has been recorded among the sold-out shows in history.

One of the unforgettable moments of the night is the impeccable and outstanding performance from the ‘Aseda’ hitmaker King Paluta.

King Paluta opened yet another chapter in his music career by registering his name in the minds and lips of audience as he ignited the room with a stunning performance of a life-time.  

The Telecel Ghana Music Awards- TGMA25 and Ghana Music Awards – USA nominee performed back – to- back hits making the night a memorable one.

It’s undoubtable that King Paluta’s ‘Aseda’ is the biggest song in Ghana and the biggest Ghanaian song in the United Kingdom now.

Making significant strides in his career with endless performances, there is no doubt he has been peaked by industry players and music lovers as the best new artiste of the yet to held Telecel Ghana Music Awards – TGMA25 which comes off on 1st June, 2024 inside the Grand Arena.

Kindly watch his performance below:

