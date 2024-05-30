25th TGMA partners with British Council for SoCreative E-Learning Initiative

The 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) organizers have revealed their exciting collaboration with the British Council‘s SoCreative E-Learning Initiative.

This partnership aims to provide enhanced support for emerging artists, with a special emphasis on the TGMA 2024 Unsung Category.

The SoCreative E-learning program is designed to furnish artists and music industry professionals with essential Creative Enterprise business skills.

Offering a range of complimentary courses, the initiative targets the next generation of aspiring African creative leaders, particularly in the music sector, guiding them through their entrepreneurial journey.

TGMA 2024 & British Council Launch Innovative Partnership

Beyond just imparting business skills, the program offers comprehensive training in various facets of creative entrepreneurship, including business planning, marketing, and intellectual property rights.

Developed by Henley Business School, University of the Arts (London), Afrinolly, and Belle & CO, this self-paced program comprises six modules, each culminating in a certificate upon completion.

Participation in this initiative not only grants access to British Council opportunities across Sub-Saharan Africa and the UK but also addresses the challenges hindering the growth and potential of creative entrepreneurs, as highlighted by Paul Akrofie, Project Lead SSA of the SoCreative E-learning Programme.

This partnership isn’t just about propelling the next generation of artists but also nurturing professionals with business acumen. Robert Klah, Head of Public Events & Communications at Charterhouse

Given the absence of a dedicated music business school in Ghana, the SoCreative E-learning initiative fills a crucial gap, providing invaluable resources for those looking to navigate the music business landscape creatively and professionally.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Ghana’s music industry, offering a wealth of opportunities for stakeholders to engage and benefit from this enriching experience.

The 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards, produced by Charterhouse and supported by TV3, Guinness Ghana, Close Up, British Council, and Telecel, underscores the collective effort to foster growth and innovation within the industry.

