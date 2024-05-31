Amaarae thrills at Primavera Sound Festival in Barcelona

Amaarae recently captivated tens of thousands of fans with an electrifying performance at the Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona, Spain.

Amaarae’s performance was a highlight of the festival, leaving the crowd in awe with her dynamic stage presence and vocal prowess.

Amaarae has carved a niche for herself in the global music scene with her distinctive sound and style.

Her breakout hit “Sad Girlz Luv Money,” featuring Kali Uchis and Moliy, became a viral sensation on TikTok, amassing millions of streams worldwide.

The song’s success earned her an RIAA Gold certification and a BET Amplified International’s ‘Artiste of the Month’ and multiple wins at the Ghana Music Awards.

Amaarae is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with in the music world, as this year she performed on same the stage with headliners like Lorde, Tyler, the Creator, and Dua Lipa and many more.

Watch Angels in Tibet by Amaarae

Primavera Sound, one of Europe’s most renowned music festivals, is celebrated for its diverse lineup and eclectic mix of genres.

Held annually in Barcelona, the festival attracts music lovers from around the world, offering performances from a wide range of artists across different stages.

