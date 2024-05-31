Battle for Artiste of the Year Heats Up at Telecel Ghana Music Awards: King Promise, Stonebwoy, and Nacee in the Spotlight

As the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) approaches, the competition for the prestigious Artiste of the Year award is intensifying, with frontrunners King Promise, Stonebwoy, and Nacee each garnering significant attention and support.

Ghanaian Afrobeats star Gregory Bortey Newman, better known as King Promise, has expressed unwavering confidence in clinching the Artiste of the Year title.

In a candid interview on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz with Doreen Avio, the ‘Terminator’ hitmaker asserted his belief that he will triumph in all six categories for which he has been nominated.

These categories include Artiste of the Year, Afrobeats Artiste of the Year, Most Popular Song of the Year, International Collaboration of the Year for ‘Terminator 2’ and ‘Perfect Combi’, and Best Afropop Song of the Year.

King Promise stated, “I am not blowing my horn or saying stuff, but I feel that this is one of the awards that everyone has spoken about the most in a very long time because you can tell what we have done with all our releases in the past year and the work we’ve put in just representing the motherland to the rest of the world and worthy face of Ghana music.”

In the same breath, the competition is equally fierce with dancehall sensation Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, who has also been tipped as a potential winner.

Esteemed Ghanaian music producer Joseph Appiah, known in the industry as Quick Action, shared his strong conviction in a recent Facebook post that Stonebwoy will emerge victorious.

Quick Action highlighted Stonebwoy’s impressive international acclaim, tireless work ethic, and significant milestones, such as his collaboration with Angélique Kidjo and the organization of annual musical events.

Quick Action, reflecting on his journey as Stonebwoy’s first music producer, remarked, “Stonebwoy’s commendable international recognition and diligent work ethic make him unquestionably deserving of the Artiste of the Year accolade. His evolution from modest beginnings to his current eminent status is truly remarkable.”

Amidst this intense competition, gospel artist Nacee is also a formidable contender, representing the gospel fraternity. Nacee’s contributions to the Ghanaian music scene and his dedication to his craft have not gone unnoticed.

With the gospel genre often underrepresented in mainstream award categories, Nacee’s potential win would mark a significant moment for the gospel music community.

The 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards, scheduled to take place at the Accra International Conference Centre on June 1, 2025, promises to be a night of thrilling performances and much-anticipated award presentations.

Other major categories include Songwriter of the Year, Record of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, Most Popular Song of the Year, New Artiste of the Year, and Gospel Song of the Year.

As industry insiders and fans alike speculate on the outcome, the spotlight remains firmly on King Promise, Stonebwoy, and Nacee.

Each artist has made substantial contributions to the music industry, and the Artiste of the Year title could go to any one of them, making this year’s TGMA a highly anticipated and unpredictable event.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic