Versatile Ghanaian musician Edem Gogetem and VRMG are thrilled to announce an exclusive release partnership with Audiomack for their new extended play (EP) titled “ACTIVADO” which comes out on the 4th of June.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for both Edem and VRMG as they continue to expand their reach and provide fans with more access to their music.

Edem Gogetem, known for his dynamic style and captivating performances, expressed his excitement about the collaboration with Audiomack.

“I am incredibly excited about this partnership with Audiomack. It means that all my fans will get access to more of my music and the amazing work coming from VRMG. Audiomack is a fantastic platform that aligns with our vision of reaching music lovers worldwide.”

Edem, VRMG Announce Exclusive Release Partnership with Audiomack for New EP “ACTIVADO” on 4th JUNE. Photo Credit: VRMG

The partnership will see the release of four new singles from VRMG. These releases include works from Edem himself as well as from reality superstar and new signee of VRMG, Byno Ayoni. This collaboration is set to bring a fresh wave of music to the fans, enhancing the presence of VRMG in the global music scene.

Edem Gogetem is calling on all his dedicated fans, affectionately known as Gogetters, to support this exciting venture.

“Gogetters, this is a big moment for us! I need you all to go out there, download Audiomack, follow me, Edem Gogetem, and get ready for a whole lot of new music. Let’s make this partnership a success and show the world the power of our music.”

The “ACTIVADO” EP will be available exclusively on Audiomack on June 4th, providing fans with an immersive and unique listening experience. Stay tuned for the release dates and more exciting updates from Edem and VRMG.

Ahead of the release, listen to the first single off the VRMG X Edem X Byno Ayoni EP titled Stand Firm exclusively on Audiomack below:

About Edem Gogetem:

Edem Gogetem is a renowned Ghanaian musician celebrated for his versatility and unique blend of music styles. With numerous hits and an unwavering fan base, Edem continues to be a pivotal figure in the African music industry.

About VRMG:

VRMG is a dynamic record label committed to nurturing talent and delivering high-quality music to audiences around the world. VRMG prides itself on its roster of talented artists, including Edem Gogetem and Byno Ayoni.

VRMG artiste and tv3 mentor winner, Byno Ayoni. Photo Credit: VRMG

About Audiomack:

Audiomack is a music streaming platform that allows artists to share unlimited music and podcast content with fans worldwide. With a focus on emerging artists and new releases, Audiomack provides a user-friendly platform for music discovery.

