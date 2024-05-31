Qpee Vibez teams up with Pappy Kojo for Afro Highlife Banger Remix, “Allo” – Full Details HERE!

Rising star Qpee Vibez is thrilled to announce the release of the highly anticipated remix of his Afro Highlife hit, “Allo,” featuring renowned Ghanaian rapper Pappy Kojo.

“Allo” has already made waves in the music scene with its infectious rhythm and catchy lyrics, earning Qpee Vibez a dedicated fan base.

The remix, enriched by Pappy Kojo’s unique lyrical prowess and charismatic delivery, is set to take the song to new heights, offering fans an exciting new take on the beloved original.

“Working with Pappy Kojo on this remix has been an incredible experience. His energy and creativity brought a fresh perspective to ‘Allo,’ and I can’t wait for our fans to hear it,” he said.

“When Qpee Vibez approached me with the idea of a remix, I knew it was something special. ‘Allo’ is already a great song, and I’m excited to be part of this project and contribute to its success,” Pappy Kojo commented.

The track promises to be a hit both on the dance floor and on the airwaves, showcasing the talents of two of Ghana’s brightest music stars.

The remix of “Allo” featuring Pappy Kojo is available on all major streaming platforms.

