fbpx
Top Stories

We have only 2 artists with RuffTown Records presently – Bullet

Bullet confirms Kiki Marley and Baba Tundey as the only signed artists.

Photo of Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Send an email 3 hours ago
1 minute read
We have only 2 artists with RuffTown Records presently - Bullet
We have only 2 artists with RuffTown Records presently - Bullet. Photo Credit: Bullet

Bullet has been celebrating his latest milestone, signing his first official male artist, Baba Tundey, to RuffTown Records.

The label’s CEO, Ricky Nana Agyeman, better known as Bullet, recently made headlines with his announcement about the current roster of artists on RuffTown Records.

Watch Hustlers Anthem by Kiki Marley

He confirmed that Kiki Marley and Baba Tundey are the only signed artists on the label at the moment.

Related Articles

Amidst rumors and confusion regarding Wendy Shay’s potential departure from RuffTown Records, Bullet clarified the situation, stating his commitment to keeping the label thriving.

It’s not as though she’s left. We’re currently having a back-and-forth. There is an issue we’re trying to discuss

Bullet

Bullet, who successfully managed the late Ebony Reigns, has had various artists such as Danny Beat, Brella, Ms Forson, Fantana, and Ray James associated with his label, though they were not officially signed.

He is actively grooming more artists and plans to unveil them at the right time.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Send an email 3 hours ago
1 minute read
Photo of Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music

Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music

Related Articles

Ebony's father reunites with her manager, Bullet

Ebony’s father reunites with her manager, Bullet

18th February 2019
Wendy Shay is Rufftown Records' most lucrative artiste now - Bullet

Wendy Shay is Rufftown Records’ most lucrative artiste now – Bullet

23rd August 2019
If I were in their shoes, I'll say the same, but I only know Jesus Christ - Ebony & Wendy Shay manager, Bullet refutes 'JuJu' tag

If I were in their shoes, I’ll say the same, but I only know Jesus Christ – Ebony & Wendy Shay manager, Bullet refutes ‘JuJu’ tag

13th September 2023
Nana Aba spearheads Shatta-Stone unity; BET hails them

Nana Aba spearheads Shatta-Stone unity; BET hails them

1st June 2019

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2024 Week 21 Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown