We have only 2 artists with RuffTown Records presently – Bullet

Bullet has been celebrating his latest milestone, signing his first official male artist, Baba Tundey, to RuffTown Records.

The label’s CEO, Ricky Nana Agyeman, better known as Bullet, recently made headlines with his announcement about the current roster of artists on RuffTown Records.

Watch Hustlers Anthem by Kiki Marley

He confirmed that Kiki Marley and Baba Tundey are the only signed artists on the label at the moment.

Amidst rumors and confusion regarding Wendy Shay’s potential departure from RuffTown Records, Bullet clarified the situation, stating his commitment to keeping the label thriving.

It’s not as though she’s left. We’re currently having a back-and-forth. There is an issue we’re trying to discuss Bullet

Bullet, who successfully managed the late Ebony Reigns, has had various artists such as Danny Beat, Brella, Ms Forson, Fantana, and Ray James associated with his label, though they were not officially signed.

He is actively grooming more artists and plans to unveil them at the right time.

