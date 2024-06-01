fbpx
Top Stories

25th TGMA to honour Amakye Dede for 50 Years of musical excellence

Photo of Public Release Public Release Send an email Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 8 mins ago
1 minute read
25th TGMA to honour Amakye Dede for 50 Years of musical excellence
25th TGMA to honour Amakye Dede for 50 Years of musical excellence. Photo Credit: Charterhouse

Music legend, Amakye Dede will be the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

Amakye Dede’s presence in the Ghanaian music industry for over five (5) decades is a remarkable testament to his legacy.

His musical journey began when he joined the Kumapim Royals, a renowned Highlife band led by Akwasi Ampofo Agyei (AAA), as a composer and a vocalist, one of Ghana’s Highlife legends.

Related Articles

TGMA 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award

25th TGMA to honour Amakye Dede for 50 Years of musical excellence

Amakye Dede later established his own music group, the Apollo High Kings recognized for delivering numerous Highlife hits throughout the 1980s and 1990s.

With a discography reflecting twenty (20) albums to his credit and a vast repertoire of songs, Amakye’s immense contribution has not only shaped the Highlife landscape but also inspired different generations of artistes and music lovers.

“Iron Boy”, as he is affectionately called by Ghanaians, has over the years explored diverse genres like Soca, Calypso, Lovers Rock, etc., and woven same into our rich home-grown sound, Highlife.

Listen to Odo Da Baabi by Amakye Dede

The Highlife Maestro has notable songs such as “Iron Boy”, “Su fre wo Nyame”, “Asem to me a ka bi ma me”, “Dabidabi Ebeye Yie”, “Mmaa Pe sokoo”, “Bebrebe Yi”, just to mention a few.

We pay homage to the unparalleled artistry of Amakye Dede and celebrate his unwavering commitment to his craft this Saturday, 1st June 2024, at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Public Release Public Release Send an email Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 8 mins ago
1 minute read
Photo of Public Release

Public Release

Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

Amakye Dede names his top 3 among current crop of artistes; Fameye reacts after making the list!

Amakye Dede names his top 3 among current crop of artistes; Fameye reacts after making the list!

21st July 2022
Sarkodie The Highest concert

Lil Win, Amakye Dede & Efya added to Sarkodie’s New York concert

9th August 2017
Amakye Dede, Rex Omar, Efya, Samini billed for 10th-anniversary concert of African Legends Night

Amakye Dede, Rex Omar, Efya, Samini billed for 10th-anniversary concert of African Legends Night

28th October 2022
Analysis of 25th TGMA Nominations: Who got snubbed from what? - Full Details HERE!

Analysis of 25th TGMA Nominations: Who got snubbed from what? – Full Details HERE!

2nd April 2024

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2024 Week 21 Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown