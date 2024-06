25th TGMA to honour Amakye Dede for 50 Years of musical excellence

Music legend, Amakye Dede will be the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

Amakye Dede’s presence in the Ghanaian music industry for over five (5) decades is a remarkable testament to his legacy.

His musical journey began when he joined the Kumapim Royals, a renowned Highlife band led by Akwasi Ampofo Agyei (AAA), as a composer and a vocalist, one of Ghana’s Highlife legends.

TGMA 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award

Amakye Dede later established his own music group, the Apollo High Kings recognized for delivering numerous Highlife hits throughout the 1980s and 1990s.

With a discography reflecting twenty (20) albums to his credit and a vast repertoire of songs, Amakye’s immense contribution has not only shaped the Highlife landscape but also inspired different generations of artistes and music lovers.

β€œIron Boy”, as he is affectionately called by Ghanaians, has over the years explored diverse genres like Soca, Calypso, Lovers Rock, etc., and woven same into our rich home-grown sound, Highlife.

Listen to Odo Da Baabi by Amakye Dede

The Highlife Maestro has notable songs such as β€œIron Boy”, β€œSu fre wo Nyame”, β€œAsem to me a ka bi ma me”, β€œDabidabi Ebeye Yie”, β€œMmaa Pe sokoo”, β€œBebrebe Yi”, just to mention a few.

We pay homage to the unparalleled artistry of Amakye Dede and celebrate his unwavering commitment to his craft this Saturday, 1st June 2024, at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic