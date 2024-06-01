fbpx
Teflon Flexx Announces New Album "X" Dropping on June 14th

Anticipate 'X' EP by Teflon Flexx!

Teflon Flexx Announces New Album "X" Dropping on June 14th
Photo Credit: Teflon Flexx

Ghanaian artist Teflon Flexx is set to release his highly anticipated album, “X,” on June 14th. 

This album is a curated collection of 10 songs, most of which were curated for Teflon Flexx’s private enjoyment. Now, he is excited to share these personal tracks with his fans.

Earlier this year, Teflon Flexx gave listeners a taste of what’s to come by dropping the singles “Close to You” and “New Body.” 

Teflon Flexx Announces New Album “X” Dropping on June 14th. Photo Credit: Teflon Flexx

The full album will follow, delivering an eclectic mix of tracks that showcase his unique style and artistic evolution.

“I made most of these songs for myself, but I don’t want to keep them from my fans any longer,” says Teflon Flexx. “I’m thrilled to finally share ‘X’ with the world.”

Stay tuned for the release of “X” on all major streaming platforms on June 14th.

About Teflon Flexx

Teflon Flexx is an acclaimed artist known for his distinctive sound and compelling lyrics. With a growing fan base and a reputation for pushing the boundaries of his genre, Teflon Flexx continues to make waves in the music industry.

