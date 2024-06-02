fbpx
Mipromo Media Artists, Kinaata & Strongman Win Big at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards! – Full Details HERE!

Ras Kuuku and Pieise Esther equally left their mark at the 25th TGMA!

The 25th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), held on June 1, 2024, was a memorable night, especially for Mipromo Media artists who made significant strides in various categories.

The event celebrated the best of Ghanaian music, with Stonebwoy taking home the coveted Overall Artist of the Year award.

A standout moment of the night was Strongman’s victory in the Best Rap Performance category. This win marked his first ever TGMA award after years of dedication and hard work in the rap industry.

Strongman, a Mipromo Media artist, has been a prominent figure in the rap scene, and his perseverance has finally paid off with this well-deserved recognition.

Another highlight for Mipromo Media was Kofi Kinaata’s triumph in the Best Reggae/Dancehall Song category with his hit track “Effiakuma Love.”

Kinaata’s ability to blend reggae and dancehall elements with his unique style resonated with both fans and the awards committee, earning him this prestigious accolade.

Although Ras Kuuku did not win an award, he created a memorable moment on stage. When Stonebwoy was announced as the Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year, he invited Ras Kuuku to join him, offering to share the plaque with any of the other nominees in a gesture of camaraderie and respect, which stirred up euphoria among the audience.

Despite not winning in her nominated categories, Piesie Esther made a lasting impression with her stunning appearance on the red carpet.

She lost out to Nacee but remained a notable presence at the event, showcasing her style and grace.

The 25th TGMA was a night of celebration and recognition for Ghanaian music, and Mipromo Media artists played a significant role in making the event memorable.

Their achievements highlight the diverse talent within the Mipromo Media roster and underscore their impact on the Ghanaian music industry.

