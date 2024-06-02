TGMA 2024: Who picked up the topmost awards

The 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) recently took place in Accra, honoring the country’s most outstanding musical talents.

With exciting performances amid a rollercoaster of emotions during award presentations, the TGMA 2024 had everything that a memorable awards night would need.

The event showcased the diversity and creativity of Ghanaian music, with awards given across various categories.

The major highlight of the night was the award for Artist of the Year, which was claimed by Stonebwoy to loud cheers from his fan base.

The award for Telecel Most Popular Song of the Year went to the worldwide hit song Terminator by King Promise.

Nacee took home the award for Best Gospel Artiste after he had wonderful year under review during which he released Aseda.

There was a loud cheer in unison when King Paluta took home the New Artiste of the Year plaque after emerging tops.

For the first time in his career, Strongman was named the winner of the Best Rap Performance award for his song Dear God.

The ceremony was a testament to the vibrant music scene in Ghana and highlighted the country’s rich musical heritage.

