Mr Drew receives praises for TGMA performance - Full Details HERE!
Mr Drew receives praises for TGMA performance. Photo Credit: Charterhouse

Multiple-Award-winning singer Mr Drew has got social media buzzing after his electrifying performance at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA). 

The singer backed by his incredible dancers opened his set with his recent single Sneaky and ended with his hit single ‘Case’. 

On ‘Case’ he brought out his co-collaborator Mophty before ending on a high with some high energy dance moves to steal the night. 

Mr Drew didn’t only give the auditorium energy, but he got social media buzzing and received a lot of praise. 

The Grand Papa of hiplife, Reggie Rockstone, called Mr Drew a ‘Smart Young King’ after his performance. 

Radio personality Macall Mensah called Mr Drew a national treasure and Olele Salvador stated Mr Drew was in a league of his own. 

Mr Drew has previously performed in some of the previous editions of the TGMA, always getting great reviews. 

Known as an all-round entertainer due to his ability to sing and dance, Mr Drew gave fans his all on stage and the reaction has been massive on social media.

Despite not winning an award on the night, he won the hearts of many Ghanaians after his stage performance.

Mr Drew was nominated in the Afrobeats song, Afrobeats Artist, Collaboration of the year, and the Song of the year categories. 

