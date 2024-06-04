Ghanaian singer-songwriter Lord Paper is no stranger to creating music that inspires and uplifts, but with ‘Fighting Spirit’, he’s taken it to a whole new level.

This infectious track is a masterclass in genre-bending sound, blending hip-hop, soul, and African rhythms to create a truly unique and unforgettable listening experience.

With its pulsating beat and inspiring lyrics, ‘Fighting Spirit’ is the perfect anthem for anyone looking for a musical pick-me-up. Lord Paper’s vocal delivery is both energetic and emotive, making this song an instant classic.

But ‘Fighting Spirit’ is more than just a song – it’s a call to action. Lord Paper’s powerful lyrics urge listeners to embrace their resilience and never give up on their dreams.

The songs opening lines, the foundation of the song hints at Lord Paper going through all the phases of life, which suggests he is now unbothered about the nagging and advice and concludes by saying he takes responsibility for his actions, and he believes in himself.

“I created ‘Fighting Spirit’ to inspire people to embrace their inner strength and never give up on their dreams,” said Lord Paper. “I’m thrilled to share this song with my fans, and I can’t wait for them to experience the full ‘Something Something’ EP soon.”

The ‘Something Something’ EP is a 4-track project that promises to take listeners on a journey through Lord Paper’s artistic evolution. With ‘Fighting Spirit’ as the lead single, fans can expect a masterclass in genre-bending sound, thought-provoking lyrics, and Lord Paper’s unmistakable style.

