Stonebwoy Thanks MC Portfolio on Stage After Winning Artiste of the Year at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards

At the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards held last night, Stonebwoy was honored with the Artiste of the Year award.

The crowd erupted into cheers and applause as he accepted the accolade, celebrating his outstanding contributions to the Ghanaian music industry.

In a heartfelt and memorable moment, Stonebwoy used his acceptance speech to express deep gratitude towards MC Portfolio.

He said, “I want to tell the world, God bless this man for coming all the way from Kumasi to tell the world the truth.” This acknowledgment highlighted the significant support he received from MC Portfolio.

The audience responded with a resounding round of applause, showcasing the camaraderie and mutual respect within the music community.

Stonebwoy’s gesture underscored the importance of recognizing and uplifting fellow artists and industry professionals.

The night ended on a high note, with Stonebwoy’s win reinforcing his status as one of Ghana’s most celebrated musicians. His gracious shoutout to MC Portfolio added to the positive and uplifting atmosphere of the event.

