fbpx
Top Stories

Stonebwoy Thanks MC Portfolio on Stage After Winning Artiste of the Year at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards

Memorable Moment: Stonebwoy's Acceptance Speech at Telecel Ghana Music Awards

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 5 mins ago
1 minute read
Stonebwoy Thanks MC Portfolio on Stage After Winning Artiste of the Year at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards
Stonebwoy Thanks MC Portfolio on Stage After Winning Artiste of the Year at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards. Photo Credit: TGMA

At the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards held last night, Stonebwoy was honored with the Artiste of the Year award.

The crowd erupted into cheers and applause as he accepted the accolade, celebrating his outstanding contributions to the Ghanaian music industry.

In a heartfelt and memorable moment, Stonebwoy used his acceptance speech to express deep gratitude towards MC Portfolio.

Related Articles
@ghanamusic

#25thTGMA #ghanatiktok🇬🇭 #Ghanamusic #stonebwoy

♬ original sound – Ghana Music

He said, “I want to tell the world, God bless this man for coming all the way from Kumasi to tell the world the truth.” This acknowledgment highlighted the significant support he received from MC Portfolio.

The audience responded with a resounding round of applause, showcasing the camaraderie and mutual respect within the music community.

Stonebwoy’s gesture underscored the importance of recognizing and uplifting fellow artists and industry professionals.

The night ended on a high note, with Stonebwoy’s win reinforcing his status as one of Ghana’s most celebrated musicians. His gracious shoutout to MC Portfolio added to the positive and uplifting atmosphere of the event.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 5 mins ago
1 minute read
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Activate by Stonebwoy & Davido

Video: Activate by Stonebwoy & Davido

4th December 2020
Sika Aba Fie Remix by Kweku Darlington feat. Kuami Eugene, Kweku Flick, Fameye & Yaw TOG

2021 Week 24: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

20th June 2021
Stonebwoy: The relevant music god effecting social change with his songs

Stonebwoy: The relevant music god effecting social change with his songs

2nd November 2020
Shuga by Stonebwoy feat. Beenie Man

Video: Shuga by Stonebwoy feat. Beenie Man

24th April 2019

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2024 Week 22 Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown