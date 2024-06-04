VRMG Releases First-Ever Extended Play Titled “ACTIVADO” – Listen HERE!

VRMG is thrilled to announce the release of its first-ever Extended Play (EP) titled “ACTIVADO”.

This highly anticipated EP is available exclusively on music streaming giant Audiomack, marking a significant milestone for the label and its artists.

The “ACTIVADO” EP features songs from the renowned Edem Gogetem and Ghana’s newest rising star, Byno Ayoni. Fans can look forward to a unique blend of sounds and powerful collaborations that showcase the talents of these exceptional artists.

The tracklist for the EP includes:

“Champion” by Byno Ayoni

“Lebron James” by Edem

“Stand Firm” by Edem and Byno Ayoni

“Henny” by Edem and Byno Ayoni

Produced by the talented Moszi and expertly mixed and mastered by Mike Mills, “ACTIVADO” promises to deliver an unparalleled listening experience that fans of Afrobeats and Ghanaian music will not want to miss.

Edem Gogetem and Byno Ayoni are excited to share this project with their fans and the world. “ACTIVADO” represents the essence of VRMG’s mission to bring dynamic and culturally rich music to the forefront of the industry.

“We are incredibly proud of this EP and the work that has gone into it,” said Edem Gogetem. “We can’t wait for our fans to hear it and experience the energy and passion we’ve poured into these songs. This is just the beginning of more great music to come.”

VRMG encourages all music lovers to stream the “ACTIVADO” EP on Audiomack and share it with their friends. This exclusive release is a celebration of the label’s journey and the bright future ahead.

About VRMG: VRMG is a leading record label in Ghana, known for its dedication to nurturing talent and delivering high-quality music. With a roster that includes influential artists like Edem Gogetem and the emerging star Byno Ayoni, VRMG is poised to make a significant impact on the global music scene.

About Audiomack: Audiomack is a music streaming platform that empowers artists to share unlimited music and podcast content with fans around the world. With a focus on emerging artists and new releases, Audiomack provides a user-friendly platform for music discovery.

