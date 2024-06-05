Controversy Erupts as Shatta Wale’s Hits Play at Telecel Ghana Music Awards – Full Details HERE!

The recently concluded 25th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs) at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Center on June 1, 2024, has sparked a heated debate, primarily centered around the inclusion of Shatta Wale’s music during the jam session.

Esteemed DJ Black featured several of the dancehall king’s hits, including “Hosanna,” “Dancehall King,” “Shatta City,” and “Ayoo,” which resonated through the venue and ignited a storm of reactions across social media platforms.

Shatta Movement fans and observers are divided over Charterhouse’s decision to incorporate Shatta Wale’s songs into the event, particularly given the artist’s previous withdrawal from the awards scheme.

Some critics view the move as contradictory, arguing that featuring his music is inappropriate if he is no longer participating. They see it as a sign of inconsistency on the part of Charterhouse.

Conversely, a faction of fans and commentators interpret the decision as a tacit acknowledgment of Shatta Wale’s undeniable influence in the Ghanaian music scene.

Despite any past disputes, these supporters believe that Charterhouse’s inclusion of his tracks underscores his essential role in the industry, indicating that the awards ceremony cannot thrive without his contributions.

Adding fuel to the fire, media personality Captain Smart publicly urged Shatta Wale to consider legal action against Charterhouse. He argued that if Shatta Wale is barred from participating, his music should similarly be excluded from the event.

“Charterhouse claimed to have banned Shatta Wale, the God of Ghanaian music, yet his songs blared at the TGMAs. It’s evident they can’t do without him. While other tunes failed to move the crowd, Shatta’s tracks had everyone on their feet. Shatta, if you don’t sue Charterhouse, I will,” he declared.

Furthermore, Captain Smart criticized Charterhouse for allegedly allowing foreign, particularly Nigerian, influences to dominate the Ghanaian entertainment landscape.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the recurring trend of awarding the Best African Artiste accolade to Nigerian musicians, suggesting a biased decision-making process.

“We have allowed people, especially foreigners, to do all sorts of things in this country. They award who they deem fit. Just imagine that they give the Best African Artiste award to Nigerians all the time,” he lamented.

The night was not without its highlights, as it featured captivating performances from numerous Ghanaian musicians. Stonebwoy emerged as the star of the evening, clinching the prestigious ‘Artiste of the Year’ award, adding another accolade to his illustrious career.

As the dust settles, the controversy surrounding Shatta Wale’s music at the TGMAs continues to stir discussions, reflecting the complexities and passionate debates within Ghana’s vibrant music industry.

