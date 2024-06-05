Davido and Blakk Cedi eulogize Stonebwoy for ‘Artiste of the Year’ Victory – Full Details HERE!

Nigerian singer Davido and Stonebwoy’s former manager Blakk Cedi have extended their congratulations to the Ghanaian dancehall sensation for clinching the coveted ‘Artiste of the Year’ title at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

Both figures lauded Stonebwoy’s unwavering commitment, exemplary work ethic, and undeniable talent.

Davido praised Stonebwoy’s musical prowess, asserting his status as Ghana’s number one artist. In a heartfelt Instagram post, he declared, “NUMERO UNO NO DEBATE!!! ANYBODY WEY NO GREE GO GREE LAST LAST! Congrats my brother and love you and the family! ITS YOUR TIME ENJOY.”

This celebration follows Stonebwoy’s own social media post, where he encouraged his followers to see his victory as a testament to hard work and perseverance. He wrote, “For those who trust that my hustle is a true reflection of their own individual stories, here is proof that you’re a winner.

This reward of hard work is a true testament that inside of me lies one of the greatest talents to ever emerge out of Africa. To God Be The Glory…BHIM to The World.”

Blakk Cedi, who managed Stonebwoy during pivotal moments in his career, echoed these sentiments, highlighting Stonebwoy’s drive and passion.

He drew parallels to the legendary Bob Marley, emphasizing Stonebwoy’s unmatched dedication. Cedi also recognized the support of Stonebwoy’s wife, Dr. Louisa Satekla, and his entire team.

“A very big congratulations to the legend Livingstone Etse Satekla. An award well deserved and even more. Also, a very big congratulations to Dr. Louisa Satekla for being a great support system to her husband,” Cedi stated.

He continued, “Our very own Bob Marley’s work ethic, drive, and passion for what he does is definitely unmatchable. I pray, hope, and wish you can firm it up on the international front.”

Stonebwoy’s achievements at the TGMA did not stop with the ‘Artiste of the Year’ award. He also won accolades for Songwriter of the Year, Best International Collaboration, Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year, Record of the Year, and Album of the Year.

Additionally, Mix Masta Garzy received the Best Audio/Sound Engineer award for his work on Stonebwoy’s “Manodzi.”

Blakk Cedi also took a moment to acknowledge King Promise, who was a strong contender for the Artiste of the Year title. “We are all so proud of you and your rise. You put in a lot in what you do.

It’s evident and no one can take that for granted. You did amazing and equally deserved the ultimate. The big day is near and almost here. Keep going and don’t ever stop, Starboy,” he concluded.

The 25th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards took place at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Center on June 1, 2024, featuring captivating performances from numerous Ghanaian musicians.

Stonebwoy’s triumph stands as a testament to his significant contributions to the Ghanaian music industry and his relentless pursuit of excellence.

