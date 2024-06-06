Stonebwoy’s TGMA Performance: A Cultural Tribute Rooted in Anlo Heritage

As Stonebwoy mounted the Telecel Ghana Music Awards stage, his entrance—deliberately walking backward with his back to the audience—was a powerful homage to his Anlo heritage, steeped in profound cultural significance.

This act was more than mere theatrics; it was a nod to a pivotal historical event in Ewe history.

The Ewe people’s escape from the oppressive rule of King Agorkorli in Notse involved a clever tactic: walking backward to evade detection, ensuring their enemies could not trace their footsteps.

Stonebwoy’s performance mirrored this historical act of resilience and liberation, symbolizing his own journey and triumphs in the music industry.

Last night, a powerful political statement was boldly proclaimed on the #TGMA stage.



His backward walk onstage served as a metaphorical gesture to confuse his adversaries, just as his forebears did in their quest for freedom. This symbolic act resonated deeply with those familiar with Anlo culture, highlighting his connection to his ancestral roots.

Before his performance, Stonebwoy was ceremoniously ushered onto the stage by an elder of the Ewe community, who bestowed traditional appellations upon him in the Ewe language. These proverbs, though perhaps perplexing to some, carried profound messages of honor, respect, humility, and wisdom.

One of the proverbs, “It is the chicken that is always closer to the hen that enjoys the fattest part of their feast,” emphasizes the importance of proximity to greatness and the rewards that come with it.

Another proverb, “It is true that a child who knows how to wash his or her hands dines with elders,” underscores the value of wisdom and humility, suggesting that those who demonstrate maturity and respect are welcomed into esteemed circles.

Accompanied by his anthem “Manodzi,” symbolizing reign and ascendancy, Stonebwoy’s stage setup featured a regal lion backdrop and the waving of the BHIM flag by a dancer, embodying strength and sovereignty.

The performance, crafted by Elizabeth Efua Sutherland, the great-granddaughter of the renowned Efua Sutherland, was hailed as one of the highlights of the night.

Through his world-class performance, Stonebwoy not only entertained but also celebrated the enduring spirit and heritage of the Ewe people. His electrifying tribute left an indelible mark on all who witnessed it, combining cultural richness with artistic excellence.

This performance was a testament to Stonebwoy’s roots, his journey, and his rightful place in the annals of Ghanaian music history.

