“Thank You for the Genuine Love and Support”: Stonebwoy expresses gratitude after historic 25Th TGMA wins

A day after Stonebwoy clinched seven trophies during Saturday’s Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2024, the most decorated voice in African music took to social media to remark on his historic win at the star-studded ceremony.

The 25th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards was a night to remember for the Ghanaian reggae, dancehall and afropop singer Stonebwoy.

He was crowned with coveted industry-leading accolade “Artiste of the Year” for his trailblazing artistry and impactful charity in the year under review.

He achieved about 90 shows headlined across the continent, intensive media run, hit album and chart-topping singles and scoring the highest audience appeal and popularity under his belt.

His win received an incredible outpouring of congratulatory messages from music industry executives, fellow musicians, and numerous commentators, including those who connected with his song’s lyrics.

In a June 02 message posted across his social media platforms, Stonebwoy began by expressing his appreciation to “all those who debate and argue the earth” on his behalf.

“Thank You very much for the genuine Love And Support. All those who debate and argue the earth on my behalf, Our Deeds Are Speaking Volumes.

For those Who trust that my hustle is a true reflection of their own individual stories Here is a proof that you’re a winner.

This Reward of hardwork is a True testament that Inside of me lies one of the Greatest Talents to ever emerge from Africa and If this makes me better than others, may they be inspired because there are others above, that inspire me too.

To God Be The Glory. BHIM to The World.”

Stonebwoy also walked home with 6 other awards. He was named the “Best Reggae and Dancehall” artiste for a record 8th time–the most by an artiste in that category.

His 2023 “5Th Dimension” album also earned him his first ever career “Best Album/EP” award by the scheme, while songs such as “Manodzi” featuring 5-time GRAMMY award-winning singer Angelique Kidjo” won 3 awards on night, such as “Best International Collaboration”, “Record of the Year” and “Best Song Writer”. “Likor” featuring KiDi also won the “Best Collaboration” of the year award.

