fbpx
Top Stories

Camidoh becomes 1st Ghanaian artist to reach 100 Million views on YouTube

Camidoh achieved this milestone in just 24 months.

Photo of Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Send an email 23 seconds ago
1 minute read
Camidoh becomes 1st Ghanaian artist to reach 100 Million views on YouTube
Camidoh becomes 1st Ghanaian artist to reach 100 Million views on YouTube. Photo Credit: Camidoh

Raphael Camidoh Kofi Attachie, known as Camidoh, has made history with his hit “Sugarcane” Remix featuring Mayorkun, King Promise, and Darkoo.

The track has become the first song by a Ghanaian artist to reach 100 million views on YouTube.

The “Sugarcane” Remix, uploaded on Camidoh’s YouTube channel on June 7, 2022, achieved this remarkable milestone in just 24 months, setting a new record across Africa.

Related Articles

Camidoh has been active on YouTube since 2011. He collaborated with director Rex for the music video, while the song was produced by Phantom.

This milestone follows Camidoh’s nomination for the 2023 BET Awards in the Viewers’ Choice: Best New International Act category. He competed against artists such as Asake, FLO, Libianca, Maureen, MC Ryan SP, Paris Cooper, Raye, and Werenoi.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Send an email 23 seconds ago
1 minute read
Photo of Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music

Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music

Related Articles

Dreams by Strongman

2022 Week 49: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

11th December 2022
Don't Judge Me by Eno Barony feat. Dee Wills

2022 Week 46: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

19th November 2022
Camidoh's Sugarcane #1 on Apple Music's Top 100 Ghana; set to feature top Nigerian act on remix aside King Promise!

Camidoh’s Sugarcane #1 on Apple Music’s Top 100 Ghana; set to feature top Nigerian act on remix aside King Promise!

15th February 2022
Sugarcane by Camidoh feat. Phantom

Video: Sugarcane by Camidoh feat. Phantom

17th February 2022

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

2024 Week 22 Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown