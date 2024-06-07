Camidoh becomes 1st Ghanaian artist to reach 100 Million views on YouTube

Raphael Camidoh Kofi Attachie, known as Camidoh, has made history with his hit “Sugarcane” Remix featuring Mayorkun, King Promise, and Darkoo.

The track has become the first song by a Ghanaian artist to reach 100 million views on YouTube.

The “Sugarcane” Remix, uploaded on Camidoh’s YouTube channel on June 7, 2022, achieved this remarkable milestone in just 24 months, setting a new record across Africa.

Camidoh has been active on YouTube since 2011. He collaborated with director Rex for the music video, while the song was produced by Phantom.

This milestone follows Camidoh’s nomination for the 2023 BET Awards in the Viewers’ Choice: Best New International Act category. He competed against artists such as Asake, FLO, Libianca, Maureen, MC Ryan SP, Paris Cooper, Raye, and Werenoi.

