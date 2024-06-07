KiDi and Olivia join forces for new Afrobeat banger ‘Solo’

Although it’s not summer in the West yet, KiDi has exciting news for his global fanbase after clocking a feature with Olivia.

Olivia, the former first lady of G-Unit Record label, owned by 50 Cent, has emerged from her hiatus with an Afrobeat hit titled “Solo,” featuring Ghana’s very own KiDi.

Together, Olivia and KiDi are poised to take over the summer music scene with their electrifying duet “Solo.”

KiDi is no stranger to creating hits, whether with his own songs or in collaborations.

Listen to Solo by Olivia & KiDi

Last year, he dominated Spotify with over 20 million streams, entered the Billboard charts at number 20 on the World Digital Song Sales, debuted at number 12 on the Official Afrobeats UK Chart, and reached number 67 on the Top 200 Global Popular Songs on the Shazam Music Charts.

Olivia is preparing to make a comeback with a new album, which has been in the works for several years. Her fans will soon get the chance to hear it.

Olivia, known for her Jamaican roots, ventures into the Afrobeat genre with “Solo,” embracing her heritage and delivering an intimate and authentic musical experience. KiDi’s dynamic melodies perfectly complement Olivia’s vocals, creating an irresistible vibe ideal for the season.

Presented by Akeju, Prime Music Partners, and Sha in collaboration with Liv Lavish Productions, this track promises to be a hit with its unique blend of hypnotic rhythms and sultry sounds.

