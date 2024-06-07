KiDi taunts Mr. Drew’s TGMA Comments; Shares Insight on Choosing a Life Partner – Full Details HERE!

Renowned Ghanaian singer Dennis Nana Dwamena, popularly known as KiDi, has addressed recent comments made by fellow artist Mr. Drew regarding the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

In a recent 3music interview, Mr. Drew expressed his disappointment over not winning the Best Collaboration of the Year award, claiming his song “Case” was the most impactful in that category. Despite his frustration, Mr. Drew mentioned he harbors no ill feelings toward KiDi.

In response, KiDi posted a sarcastic reaction video on X, seemingly mocking Mr. Drew’s comments. This post has since sparked numerous reactions on the platform.

Simultaneously, KiDi shared his perspective on choosing a life partner during an interview with Ghanaian YouTuber Dappyluffa.

He emphasized that as men mature, they tend to overlook superficial criteria when selecting a partner, focusing more on personality and intelligence rather than just physical attributes.

“As you mature, your preferences change. What truly matters is a woman’s heart and mind. While physical attractiveness is important, it pales in comparison to the depth of her character,” KiDi stated.

He underscored the importance of emotional and intellectual compatibility over physical attributes, advocating for seeking qualities that endure beyond surface beauty.

KiDi’s comments on both Mr. Drew’s TGMA disappointment and his views on choosing a life partner highlight his multifaceted perspective on professional and personal matters, sparking further discussions among fans and followers.

