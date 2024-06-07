Mr. Drew Expresses Disappointment Over TGMA Collaboration of the Year Snub – Full Details HERE!

fbpx
Mr. Drew Voices Disappointment at Losing TGMA Collaboration Award

Ghanaian singer Andrew Nii Commey Otoo, widely known in the music world as Mr. Drew, has expressed his frustration over not winning the Collaboration of the Year award at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) held on June 1, 2024.

In an interview with 3music TV, the “This Year” hitmaker voiced his disappointment, explaining why he believed his song “Case” deserved the accolade over the eventual winner, KiDi. Mr. Drew argued that “Case” had a significant impact and was the biggest song in the category.

“I was disappointed for not winning the award. No song was bigger or more impactful than ‘Case’ in that category.

Featuring an unknown artiste and having the song become that big and change both our lives is the kind of impact we look for in a collaboration. Isn’t that what collaboration means? It didn’t make sense to me,” Mr. Drew remarked.

Despite his dissatisfaction with the decision, Mr. Drew clarified that he harbors no ill feelings towards KiDi. He respects KiDi’s win, even though he firmly believes that the decision was unjust.

“Even though I feel the decision does not make sense, I have no ill feelings towards KiDi. He’s a great artiste, and I respect his success,” Mr. Drew concluded.

The TGMA ceremony, which took place at the Accra International Conference Center, celebrated various talents in the Ghanaian music industry.

While Mr. Drew’s “Case” did not clinch the award, his sentiment highlights the competitive nature of the music awards and the passion artists have for their work.

