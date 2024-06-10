fbpx
Alice Mckenzie Unveils 'Beautiful' – A Heartfelt Thanksgiving Tune

Listen to Beautiful by Alice Mckenzie here NOW!

Alice Mckenzie Unveils 'Beautiful' - A Heartfelt Thanksgiving Tune
Photo Credit: Alice Mckenzie

Ghanaian gospel singer Alice Mckenzie is out with a new single titled, Beautiful. 

The song is a Thanksgiving song that shows an appreciation of what God has done in her life. 

In her word “Bebiaa y3 fefeefe”, meaning everything is beautiful. 

Beautiful was produced by highly rated producer Kaywa of Highly Spiritual Music. 

Sung in a blend of English and Twi, Beautiful is gearing up to be the go to thanksgiving song, many will rely on to praise God. 

Known for songs such as ‘You Alone’, and ‘Omo God’, Alice McKenzi takes a major step in her buzzing music career under her label AM Music with “Beautiful”.

