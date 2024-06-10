fbpx
Stonebwoy Summoned by Ghana Police Over Alleged Threats to Baba Sadiq

Stonebwoy Accused of Threatening Baba Sadiq: Police Investigation

Stonebwoy Summoned by Ghana Police Over Alleged Threats to Baba Sadiq - Full Details HERE!
Photo Credit: Stonebwoy/ Baba Sadiq/IG

The reigning Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) Artiste of the Year, Stonebwoy, has been summoned by the Ghana Police Service for an investigation into alleged threats made against aspiring politician and entertainment critic Sadiq Abdulai Abu, also known as Baba Sadiq.

Stonebwoy is scheduled to appear at the Mile 7 police station on Monday following a complaint filed by  Baba Sadiq, who alleges that Stonebwoy threatened him and his wife.

The details concerning the alleged threats are currently unclear. Stonebwoy has not yet publicly addressed the accusations.

Stonebwoy Summoned by Ghana Police Over Alleged Threats to Baba Sadiq. Photo Credit: Stonebwoy/ Baba Sadiq/IG

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy has sued Baba Sadiq for defamation. In a writ filed in the High Court of Justice on 31 May 2024, the reigning Ghanaian Artiste of the Year is asking the court to order Baba Sadiq to delete and render an unqualified apology to Stonebwoy for the offending tweets.

Stonebwoy is also asking the court to award him damages of GHS 3 million for the harm which the tweets have caused to his reputation on the basis that Baba Sadiq acted maliciously and with intent to defame Stonebwoy by publishing statements that he knew to be false.

The lawsuit does not come as a surprise to people who are aware of the facts surrounding the tweets.

Observers on social media had expressed concern about Stonebwoy’s decision to ignore Sadiq’s disturbing comments, which suggested that Stonebwoy is a violent female abuser.

