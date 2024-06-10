Why Shatta Wale was Excluded from TF Hostel Event; Shatta Reacts! – Full Details HERE!

The organizers of the TF Hostel Artiste Night, Wave Africa, have clarified the circumstances surrounding Shatta Wale’s absence from the event, addressing rumors of sabotage involving fellow musician Stonebwoy.

Contrary to circulating reports and accusations from Shatta Wale himself, Wave Africa stated that Stonebwoy was not responsible for the cancellation of Shatta Wale’s performance.

In a live video, Shatta Wale had blamed Stonebwoy, alleging interference and even insulting his family.

Wave Africa released an official statement explaining the real reason behind the unexpected change. According to the statement, the Dean of Students permitted the event to proceed only on the condition that Shatta Wale would not perform.

The statement did not provide specific reasons for the Dean’s decision to exclude the Dancehall King from the lineup.

The clarification aims to put to rest the speculations and misunderstandings regarding the incident, underscoring that the decision was administrative and not influenced by any external artist or rivalry.

